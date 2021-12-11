Scientists Observed New Freezing Temperature in The Liquid State

Researchers have recently discovered that the freezing temperature of water can be lower than previously imagined. A team of engineers at the University of Houston used water droplets as small as 150 nanometers to push the critical temperature threshold to -44 degrees Celsius (-47.2 degrees Fahrenheit) - and, more importantly, measured it precisely.



It is not just a fun thing to talk about at engineering parties, but this achievement can now lead us to a better understanding of how water freezes, and this has implications in a range of scientific fields, such as meteorology and cryopreservation.

In spite of the fact that water is ubiquitous and critical to our very existence, they usually don't think about water very much. However, water behaves quite differently than other liquids, and it's actually quite weird. Water freezes in an unusual way compared to other liquids, while other liquids increase in density as they cool, water decreases as it freezes.

For example, it tends to nucleate, or form ice crystals, at a wide range of temperatures. In fact, it has also been known to resist nucleation at temperatures as low as -38 degrees Celsius. Water molecules will readily form ice at any temperature below freezing. They believe that the soft interface between the surface and the tiny droplet may have suppressed ice nucleation, possibly because the interface generates a large amount of pressure for the droplets.

When ambient pressure rises, the freezing point of water falls. The most dramatic result was observed in a droplet of water that measured just 2 nanometers in diameter.

When tiny droplets of water freeze, they can rupture and die as the cells are frozen, which is vitally important to cryopreservation. Researchers may be able to find ways to mitigate that effect by learning how to slow or stop that process.

In addition, it could provide a better understanding of how microscopic water droplets crystallize in the atmosphere. In addition, it may aid us in designing technology that is susceptible to ice exposure, such as aircraft and turbines, according to the researchers.

Their findings are in good agreement with predictions of classical nucleation theory. This gives us a better understanding of natural phenomena and makes it possible to design rational anti-icing systems for aviation, wind energy, and infrastructure, as well as cryogenic preservation systems.

In addition to providing a basis for designing better anti-icing biomimicries or smooth liquid-infused surfaces, the findings provide an understanding of various natural phenomena.