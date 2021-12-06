Scientists Who Developed The World's First 'Alive' Robots Now Claim That They Are Capable Of Reproducing

According to article citing a scientific study, after constructing the world's first living robots, US-based scientists have found that they can now procreate in a way that is unlike any plant or animal. Xenobots have been dubbed the first, self-replicating living robots by scientists.

According to the study, scientists from the University of Vermont, Tufts University, and Harvard University's Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering discovered that the microscopic organisms could navigate, collaborate in groups, and self-heal.

Xenobots are nanobots that are made from the stem cells of the African clawed frog (scientifically known as Xenopus laevis), which is where the term comes from. The researchers anticipate that the new discovery will have a positive impact in the medical field.

As per Michael Levin, a professor of biology and director of the Allen Discovery Center at Tufts University, while individuals liberate (the cells) from the remaining part of the embryo and give them a possibility to figure out how to be in a new environment, not only do they discover out an innovative way to move, but they also figure out an evidently new way to replicate.

However, Bongard pointed out that many people believe robots are composed of metal or ceramic, but it's not so important what a robot is made of as it is what it does, which is operate autonomously on behalf of individuals.