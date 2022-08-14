Scotland Will Be The First Country To Ensure Free Period Products' Access

Following the adoption of historic legislation in 2020, Scotland will make history on Monday by guaranteeing universal access to free period products.

According to a statement released by the Scottish government on Sunday, councils and educational institutions would be legally obligated to supply free period products to anyone who requires them.



Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said that giving people access to free period products reduces the financial barriers that prevent them from enjoying equality and dignity. She continued that they are honoured to be the first national administration to do so anywhere in the world.

In November 2020, the Period Goods Bill, which established free access to sanitary products in public buildings as a constitutional right, was approved by the Scottish Parliament with a unanimous majority.

Sanitary goods were already provided without charge to students and teachers, but the measure gave ministers the responsibility of making sure that everyone has access to them. Additionally, a variety of period products must be made freely available in restrooms at all schools, colleges, and universities.

Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland, at the time applauded the choice. She declared on Twitter that she was proud to vote for this ground-breaking legislation, making Scotland the first country in the world to provide free period products for anyone who need them. This initiative will be an important policy for women and girls.