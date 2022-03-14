Seven Year Old Boy From Tamil Nadu Holds Guinness World Record By Recognising Most DC Characters

Nidish V B, a seven-year-old Tamil Nadu boy, put in a month of sheer determination and now holds the Guinness World Record for identifying 60 DC Comics characters in one minute.

In an event in Chennai last month, Nidish identified the figures, which included Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Joker, and others, as they were shown on a screen.

Nidish is also an actor and a frequent Instagram user who entertains his followers with amusing clips. He has more than 61,000 followers which is a huge number of fans he had achieved in this young age. Nidhish holds the record for identifying the most DC characters in one minute with 60.

According to Guinness World Records, V.B on February 19, 2022, in Tamil Nadu, India. Nidhish is a major admirer of the DC series.

However, a person who identified 52 characters previously held the global record.

Meanwhile, Raj Kamal, a Tamil actor, posted photos of himself with the GWR holder. Kamal expressed joy and mentioned in the caption that he was very proud of this young man to hold guinness world records for obtaining. There's a lot for him to more to go da magane.

Furthermore, DC Entertainment is the parent company of DC Comics, which publishes comic books in the United States. Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, and Aquaman are some of the most well-known DC characters. As everyone knew superheroes attract children because they appear heroic, and they inspire them to desire to be like them. Kids are well-versed in all aspects of their superpowers and villains.