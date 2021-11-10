Single Touch Of The 'Tree of Death' Can Become Very Deadly
In Spanish, the plant is known as 'arbol de la muerte,' which translates to 'tree of death.' The manchineel tree is the most deadly tree in the planet, according to Guinness World Records. All portions of the manchineel tree are exceedingly dangerous, according to the Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, and contact with and consumption of any part of this tree may be deadly.
Nicola Strickland, a radiologist, took a vacation to Tobago in the Caribbean in 1999, a tropical paradise with lovely, uninhabited beaches. She began hunting for shells and corals in the white sand on her first morning there, but the vacation rapidly turned sour.