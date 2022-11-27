Teacher Uses Drill Machine To Punish Student

A school teacher is accused of using a drilling machine to "punish" a student after he failed to repeat the multiplication table for two in a horrific case of corporal punishment. On Thursday, the incident took place at the Basic Primary which is a government school in Kanpur's Prem Nagar neighborhood.



The class V pupil, who was nine years old, was asked to repeat the multiplication table of two by the teacher, Anuj Pandey, who was supervising some maintenance work in the school library. However, Pandey, who was supposedly recently hired from a private institute, became irate when the youngster failed to accurately repeat the table, and used a power drill to chastise the pupil.

According to reports, the boy's left hand was hurt when the man drove the drill machine over it. However, another student observed this and immediately unplugged the drilling machine which helped saving the youngster.

Meanwhile, the administration of the school and other teachers downplayed the occurrence and even made attempts to hide it.

The youngster supposedly received some elementary first aid before other teachers sent him home. However, relative of the family allegedly claimed that the family member of the youngster further said that after the incident, the teacher simply sent him home without even administering an anti-Tetanus shot.

The boy's parents contacted the school administration on Friday after they were left stunned by what he told them about the incident. After the boy's family objected, the school administration informed the district's Basic Education Officer of the situation.

In addition to meeting with the boy's family, BSA Surjit Kumar Singh said that the accused instructor's employment had been terminated. Furthermore, he also disclosed the formation of a three-person commission to investigate the incident.