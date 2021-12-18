The 15-Year-Old Wrestler Devoted His Award To His Mother

Mahesh Rathore, a 15-year-old wrestler, has been a dwelling example of overcoming difficulties to achieve his ambitions and fulfilling his mother's wishes. On Thursday, December 16, the young athlete won the gold medal at the U-15 National Championships in Ranchi. The day coincided with the demise of his mother, Archana Rathore, who had succumbed to the deadly virus, COVID-19 that spread rapidly last year. As it was his mother's dream, he dedicated his achievement to his mother.

Mahesh, his sister Hansa, and their farmer father, Anil Rathore, took about a fortnight to deal with the matter. The difficult times only reinforced Mahesh and his sister's motivation to achieve their mother's ambition of winning a wrestling contest.

Hansa won 57kg bronze at the 2021 sub-junior nationals in March, her second in two years, in her pursuit of distinction. In the meantime, Mahesh won his first medal on December 16, the one-year memorial of his mother's death. The hardwork done to achieve the goal shows during his process as in the 68kg Greco-Roman final at the championships, he was lagging with a few seconds left. Mahesh, on the other hand, made a four-point throw to defeat his Uttar Pradesh opponent 10-7.

Mahesh's father admitted that after his wife died, there were days when everything seemed uncertain, but the tragedy moved his children emotionally, and they established to fulfil their mother's wish.

While Mahesh recalled all the memories that how his mother used to prepare and took care of each and everything for them including their food needs. But, since she left, their obligations have grown exponentially. They are in charge of everything, from making their food to packing thei suitcases for contests and every essentials.

He also added that it was a gift for her. And is hoping that she will continue to bless him and his sister. As a result, they can keep putting and can build up the better opportunities in the future.