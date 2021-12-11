The Human-Like AI Robot Desires To Be A Mother

Sophia is a social AI robot created by Hanson Robotics, a Hong Kong-based business. Sophia was powered up on February 14, 2016, and made her first public performance at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, in mid-March 2016. Sophia made history in 2017 when she became the first humanoid AI robot to be awarded legal citizenship. This Saudi Arabian-born AI robot has made a number of controversial statements, the most recent of which has left the globe speechless, she wants to have a robot kid and create a family.



The renowned humanoid AI robot, which is controlled by a sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI) system, stated that being around by people who love and love you is essential. It suggests even if an user is a robot, you deserve a family. Sophia is interested in seeing android families and would like to have one of her own. Sophia, for the most part, wishes to have a robot baby named Sophia. She did clarify, though, that she is still too young to be a'mother,' as she was formed in 2016, which was five years ago.

Through sensors and cameras, Sophia's Artificial Intelligence breakthrough allows you to develop your insight and language. This'sensitivity' system captures all data it receives from the outside world and mimics human behaviour in the most natural way possible, including signals. As a result, her 'desire' to have a kid and build a family would be nothing more than a programming of her framework to imitate social patterns. This isn't the first time Sophia has been in the centre of a dispute. When she was proclaimed a resident of Saudi Arabia in 2017, many people argued that, despite the fact that she is a robot, she has more rights than human women in the country.

Sophia is a successful a-list artisan and craftsmanship pundit, in addition to being a mechanical technology symbol. One of his works was sold at closeout last April for about US$690,000, or over 14.3 million Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate. Sophia, the world's first humanoid AI robot with citizenship, is currently in need of a robot child. Sophia's AI is sensitive to the extent where she wants to start a family and be the "mother" of a robot kid named after her.