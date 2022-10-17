The Midnight Club Achieved New Guinness World Record For Jumping Scare Record

With a total of 21, the new Netflix horror mystery-thriller series The Midnight Club shattered the previous mark and achieved the Guinness World record for the most scripted jump scares in a single television episode.



A pre-planned action that is carried out with the intention of making a person jump or scream in fear is referred to as a "scripted jump scare" for the purposes of this record. The first episode made its debut at New York Comic Con hours before it went on television in other countries on October 7 and terrified an unsuspecting crowd.

Afterward, to "the amazement and joy" of the costumed audience, the official adjudicator Andy Glass announced the record attempt and successful outcome at the start of a Q&A session with the performers.

Ilonka Pawluk, the show's central character, is a high school senior who is eagerly awaiting admittance to Stanford University.

Her life, however, takes a tragic turn when she receives a fatal cancer diagnosis and is forced to check into Brightcliffe, a shadowy hospice led by an enigmatic physician. Ilonka joins the group of terminally ill teenagers there, where they meet every midnight to swap spooky tales. They agree one night to have the first person to pass away send a message from the afterlife.

Following one of them succumbing to their disease and dying, a strange series of events start. Adjudicator Andy spoke with Mike Flanagan, who was "very delighted" to earn the Guinness World Records title, before to the event at Comic Con.