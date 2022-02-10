The World Book Of Records Recognised Atal Tunnel As Longest Highway Tunnel

According to the Ministry of Defence, the World Book of Records acknowledged the Atal Tunnel as the 'World's Longest Highway Tunnel Above 10,000 Feet' during a historic ceremony in New Delhi on Wednesday.



The award was given to Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General of the Border Roads Organisation (DGBR), for the BRO's amazing feat in establishing this engineering masterpiece connecting Manali to the Lahaul-Spiti Valley.

The World Book of Records UK is a non-profit organisation that catalogues and authenticates outstanding records from around the world.

On October 3, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Atal Tunnel to the nation. The 9.02 km long Atal Tunnel, which passes beneath the 'Rohtang Pass' and is strategically crucial, was built on the Manali - Leh Highway in cold temperatures and in exceedingly tough terrain.

Prior to the tunnel's construction, the route was blocked for six months during the winter season, effectively separating Lahaul and Spiti from the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, the tunnel has cut the distance between Manali and Sarchu by 46 kilometres and the travel duration by four to five hours, allowing for all-weather connection on the Manali-Leh axis.