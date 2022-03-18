Top Trending Video Of The Week (12 March - 18 March)

Several trending videos emerged during the week and entertained the netizens within a short span of time. One the trending video was of Johny Lever eating wasabi at a Mumbai restaurant went viral. His reaction to the Japanese paste is amazing, and you'll burst out laughing. In the viral footage, he can be seen sitting Crisol in Mumbai. While the video was being recorded, he took a bite of wasabi off his meal. Wasabi's spicy flavours hit him hard right away, and he appeared to be sweating. Someone in the background informed him that the condiment was wasabi as he continued to feel the intense hit.

Another trending video showed a McDonald's fan in Moscow reportedly chained himself to one of the Golden Arches' doors. The man, named as Luka Safronov-Zatravkin, was observed making a last-ditch attempt to keep the McDonald's outlet open in a moving protest.

One intresting and kind video emerged as of a good man giving water to a thirsty snake has gone viral. Despite the fact that most people are afraid of snakes, the kind man went out of his way to help the creature, leaving the internet speechless. In the video, the man can be seen carefully pouring water from a bottle onto his palms and handing it over to a thirsty snake. The snake may be seen gently gulping the water.

Summer is approaching. Your few drops can save someone's life. Leave some water in your garden in a container for that can mean a choice between life & death for many animals🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZSIafE4OEr — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 9, 2022

A trendy video of a small kid became viral on Instagram in a short amount of time. The cute girl has now captured everyone's attention with her charming dance to the melody. In a video released by IAS officer Awanish Sharan, a little girl clad in a school uniform can be seen acing dance with synchronised movements and cute smiles.

While coming towards the end of the week, a trending video showing a professor's very thoughtful gesture for his student has gone viral. Maddy Miller-Shaver is a student at Brigham Young University and the mother of six-month-old Jack (BYU). Hank Smith, her lecturer, volunteered to keep the baby for her while continuing to teach the students