Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 18 December - 25 December )

Several videos emerged during the week which entertained the viewers in different ways. One of the trending video was during the Uttar Pradesh sub-Inspector test, an aspirant camouflaged a high-tech Bluetooth wireless set behind a wig. Despite his cunning and ingenious scheme, the authorities captured him. When the metal detector started pinging near the man's head, the cops realised something was awry, according to the viral footage shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma. The situation was made further worse by the fact that the man's wireless headphones were so little that he couldn't even remove them, despite the fact that he admitted to wearing them in both ears. The viral video has sparked a lot of interest. Internet users are concerned about how young people are being driven to take desperate and extreme measures in order to get a government job. Others are pleading with the administration to hire him due to his inventiveness.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Police Aspirant Hiding A High-Tech Bluetooth Gadget In His Wig Ad Was Caught

Another trending video was about bull that recently surfaced from Gujarat forced two lionesses back. In an emotional event caught on security footage, two juvenile lionesses were observed walking the streets of Junagad when they saw a bull tethered to a post outside a house in Mota Hadmatiya hamlet, Visavadar taluka. The two wildcats were seen chasing after the bull in the viral footage. By showing its horns and charging at them, the bull, on the other hand, scared them away. The lionesses tried to attack the bull multiple times, but the bull ultimately triumphed. When the video went viral, many people were astounded by the bull's ability to defend itself, while others worried why the animal had been left unattended. Some argued that the lionesses were not fully grown and hence lacked the experience needed to chase a bull.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Bull Chases Away Two Lionesses

A leopard was seen taking a puppy from a house in another trending video, sending shivers down the spine. The footage, which was posted on December 24 by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, has gone viral. Outside, dogs can be heard barking, while the pet dog stands guard in front of the home. The lovable dog gets a little closer to the gate before automatically scurrying back. In a fraction of a second, a leopard leaps over the barrier and snatches its prey. The huge cat grabbed the dog's throat and bolted into the darkness. The video has received over 52,000 views so far.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Leopard Grabbing A Pet Dog