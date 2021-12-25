Watch The Trending Video Of A Leopard Grabbing A Pet Dog
Highlights
- The video, which was released by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on December 24 that has gone viral.
- A leopard can be seen leaping over the barrier and snatching its prey in a fraction of a second.
In a Trending video, a leopard was seen grabbing a dog from a house, sending shivers down the spine. The video, which was released by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on December 24 that has gone viral. Dogs can be heard barking outside in the footage, while the pet dog sits guard in front of the house. The beloved dog comes a little closer to the gate before running back instinctively.
A leopard can be seen leaping over the barrier and snatching its prey in a fraction of a second. The large cat snatched the dog by the neck and fled into the darkness. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:
So far, the video has received over 52,000 views. Kaswan continued in the comments section that itis an odd sight for some. Leopards, on the other hand, hunt dogs in various settings, including hilly areas. As a result, residents wear an iron collar on their pets. Which is what saves them. In several areas, as well.
The footage is from Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, according to a Twitter user named Abhishek Sirothiya. The dog's condition devastated internet users. Some users debated whether it was appropriate to keep the dog outside the house.
Meanwhile, the activities and actions of leopards in human habitat have made news. In December, a leopard sneaked into a classroom at a college in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, injuring a pupil. Just few hours after the event, the leopard was rescued. Dramatic film of a struggle between a cat and a leopard who plunged into a well together went popular on social media in September this year, leaving netizens startled.
