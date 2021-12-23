Watch The Trending Video Of A Police Aspirant Hiding A High-Tech Bluetooth Gadget In His Wig Ad Was Caught

An aspirant recently disguised a high-tech Bluetooth wireless set behind a wig during the Uttar Pradesh sub-Inspector examination. Despite his sophisticated and devious plan, he was apprehended by the authorities.



The trending video was shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma witnesses as the metal detector started pinging near the man's head, the cops realised something was wrong. However made the situation even more odd was that the man's wireless headphones were so little that he couldn't even take them out, despite the fact that he acknowledged to wearing them in both ears. The trending video has gained a lot of attention. Netizens are concerned about how the youngsters are being forced to adopt desperate and extreme actions in order to obtain a government job. Others are urging the government to hire him because of his ingenuity.

Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

Meanwhile, several systematic cheating scandals have startled the country in recent years. Cheating appears to have had a particularly negative impact on police recruitment. In West Bengal, the CID arrested 42 persons in 2018 for allegedly utilising homemade wireless devices to cheat in a constable recruitment exam. Similarly, in the same year, a big network of cheating facilitators was discovered in Uttar Pradesh for assisting cheating with high-tech gadgets such as spy-mics and installing solvers in the Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam.

