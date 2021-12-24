Watch The Trending Video Of A Bull Chases Away Two Lionesses

A trending video witnesses two lionesses were pushed back by a bull that recently surfaced from Gujarat. The video was consisting two juvenile lionesses were seen strolling the streets of Junagad when they saw a bull chained to a stake outside a house in Mota Hadmatiya hamlet, Visavadar taluka, in an emotional moment caught on security video.

The trending video showed how the two wildcats were seen pursuing the bull in it. The bull, on the other hand, frightened them away by displaying its horns and charging at them. The lionesses attempted to attack the bull several times, but in the end, the bull won the battle.

Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

Many people were astonished by the bull's ability to protect itself when the video went viral, while many others wondered why the animal was left unsecured. Some speculated that the lionesses were not adults and hence lacked the necessary experience to chase a bull.

Meanwhile these kind of trending videos make us remember that it is no longer surprising to see wild animals wandering into residential neighbourhoods. With all of the talk about animal-human interactions and how wild animals are losing their natural habitat, these encounters are growing more common with each passing year.