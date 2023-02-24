Top Trending Videos Of The Week (18 February - 24 February)

Several trending videos emerge during the week that entertain the netizens throughout the week. In a trending video, Virat Kohli can be seen beaming with delight as his dinner is brought. During Day 2 of the second Test match between India and Australia in Delhi, the cricket player can be seen discussing with head coach Rahul Dravid from the dressing room balcony. When a ground staff member approached the pair to inform them that their food was ready to be served, Virat Kohli responded as any foodie would anticipate: he interrupted their conversation, clapped his hands, and instructed the staff member to keep the pair's food in the dressing room, indicating he would be in shortly.



An extremely active user on social media, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh frequently informs his followers on his activities. He enjoys participating in Instagram trends and dancing competitions to excite his followers. Yuvraj Singh recently shared a popular video of himself and his parents, Shabnam and Zorawar Singh, mastering the common "Kun Faya Kun" craze on Instagram.

A popular video shows Indian poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar jamming with Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar. Ali can be heard singing the Bollywood song Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main by Kishore Kumar in a secret meeting that was caught on video. The song for Mashaal from 1984 was written by Javed Akhtar. The internet went completely nuts for this video. The comments area is full of emoticons with hearts.



In a popular video, a woman and her father-in-law were seen dancing. The Official Humans of Bombay posted the Instagram video of the couple. A video of the couple dancing to the song "Tum Tum" is available. Online users were shocked by Tanvi's relationship with her father-in-law. They responded quickly to the footage.



Several factors contributed to the virality of a trending video in which a social media user criticised the airline Akasa Air while speaking about PM Modi, Vishwaguru, and the G-20 from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The man, identified in the video as Ujjawal Trivedi, stated in it that he would be flying from Mumbai to Bangalore from the international airport. When he arrived on Wednesday morning, he was told it would be coming from the domestic terminal. It was only because the terminal name was not printed on the 'ticket' he showed the camera that he was able to express how tough it was for him in the morning.

