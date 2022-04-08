Top Trending Videos Of The Week (1st April - 8 April)

Several trending videos emerged during the week and had entertained the netizens in various manners. A trending video of a food delivery boy in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, assaulting a woman in broad daylight has gone viral. The food delivery executive in the orange uniform in the video loses his cool after the woman abuses her partner.

Food Delivery boy who tried to intervene and pacify the matter, losses his cool after scolded by the girl, started beating the girl.Case registered against both parties#Odisha @aajtak @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/DqINUglqH0 — Mohammad Suffian (@iamsuffian) March 31, 2022

Another trending video that emerged during the week was about t wo snakes writhing and coiling up around each other in what appeared to be a dance has gone viral on social media. In the video, two snakes are seen wrapping themselves around each other in a beautifully coordinated manner. While many people complimented the sight on social media, others pointed out that the snakes were battling for territory rather than mating or dancing.

According to authorities, a speeding auto-rickshaw rammed into a police sub-inspector after he tried to stop the vehicle at Mount Poonamallee intersection in Nandambakkam on Monday, as shown on a viral video.

On Monday night, Ponraj, a sub-inspector at Nandambakkam police station, and a female police officer were stopping vehicles for inspection when the incident occurred. Ponraj used his hand to try to stop a speeding automobile. The driver, on the other hand, failed to notice him and slammed into him with his three-wheeler.

A Police Sub inspector hit by a speeding auto in Nandambakkam area in Chennai.When,S.I Ponraj tried to stop a speeding auto, it hit him and sped away.The auto driver is being searched by the Chennai police. Ponraj has been discharged after treatment today. pic.twitter.com/uKzhaJ8qmp — Mugilan Chandrakumar (@Mugilan__C) April 5, 2022

Probably this trending video is the cutest among all as people have been captivated by the trending video of the adorable infant eating a Popsicle for the first time, and now it's orange-obsessed kid has completely won everyone's hearts. The trending video of @haileyjonolan's eldest son signing an orange song that she tweeted has gone viral.

This trending video witnessed a young Indian guy from Noida who has set his goals like achieving various prestigious awards including Grammy. He has become the perfect example that if someone wants to achieve big, he has to take steps aligning to it and work hard. Samanyu Singh, a 14-year-old who loves experimenting with Indo-pop music and is interested in western music, hopes of one day topping the American and European music charts and earning a Grammy.