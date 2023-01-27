Top Trending Videos Of The Week (21January - 27 January)

Several trending videos cone up on social media during the week which entertain us. So at the end of the week, lets recall them and enjoy together. An 83-year-old woman flying for the first time was featured in a viral video. In the video, she discusses her reasoning for choosing to fly. You are undoubtedly beaming from ear to ear as you watch the lovely video. On the elderly woman's Badi Mummy Instagram profile, the video is posted. In the footage, she might be seen getting ready for her journey. A text that appears in the video claims that she made the choice to go in order to attend her granddaughter's wedding.

A parent and daughter have a very unique relationship. It is overflowing with affection, happiness, and specific wishes from the daughters. A father-daughter team's viral trending video is being praised by the internet. The heartwarming video shows a parent trying to decipher the toddler's muddled speech. Their charming relationship will make you smile while also improving your Sundays.

While countless instances of boisterous behaviour by passengers on flights have been documented, a video showing a guy asking a flight attendant to open the plane's window so he can spit out "gutka" (tobacco) is currently going viral on social media. Despite the fact that many people were initially shocked by the video, after everything had happened, people began to giggle.

In an old video that has become very famous online, a man is seen having a close encounter with a shark. A Twitter user shared the trending video, which quickly becomes popular.



An underwater diver is seen in the opening of the short video. When a shark swims up and bumps with the diver's head as they are swimming. When the shark attacks, the individual dives to defend himself. The diver appears unaware of the shark's presence since they are focusing on the camera.

Scary encounter between a diver and shark in bad visibility conditions 😳 pic.twitter.com/cTWGgCjiql — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) January 26, 2023



