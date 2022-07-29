Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 23 July - 29 July )

Several trending videos emerged during the week that had entertained during the week. One of the trending video, two women are seen assaulting a man in front of the pub. The Unplugged cafe in Lucknow was the venue for the event.

Lucknow appears to have been the centre of conflict for a substantial number of weeks. From the mayhem of the Lulu Mall's midnight sale to the widely circulated video of people praying inside the mall, the footage have sparked a lot of conversation on social media.

Fierce fight between boys and girls in the unplugged cafe of Vibhutikhand police station area of #Lucknow #Trending #Viralvideo #India pic.twitter.com/vMQrArO3eZ — IndiaObservers (@IndiaObservers) July 23, 2022

A woman is awakened by an elephant while she is resting in her hotel room in Thailand, as seen in a trending video that has gained popularity on Instagram. Even while getting an alarm or a good morning call from the hotel staff is customary, being awakened by an elephant's trumpet is unquestionably unusual. The video was published by popular travel and lifestyle blogger Sakshi Jain.

Another previously unpopular video of a monk climbing a tall mountain has recently garnered popularity on social media. You might be wondering what about the video is so surprising. He is easily climbing the mountain without a safety harness, as you can see. The video was tweeted by Tansu Yegen. The popular video has received more than 5 lakh views.

He just needs nothing to climb a hill… pic.twitter.com/PmnLZ4zLYd — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 20, 2022

Another incident was about a public school teacher in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, was suspended after a trending video of her getting massaged by a student went viral on social media. The event this week took place at Pokhari Primary School. A teacher can be seen unwinding on a chair while a student stands next to her and massages her hand during class in the popular video. You can see some other kids doing their own duties.

Teacher having bicep Massage by students, Viral video from Hardoi UP govt school. pic.twitter.com/MF8lEQPvEZ — Grading News (@GradingNews) July 27, 2022

While coming towards the end of the week, another trending video come up which witnesses a mother gorilla in a Canadian zoo joyfully displaying her baby to visitors has gone viral. One that comes to mind is the scene in The Lion King from 1994 where Rafiki the mandrill introduces Simba to the pride. On Thursday, ViralHog posted the video on its Instagram account.

It was filmed in Canada's Calgary Zoo. In less than 24 hours, the popular video has more than 14,000 likes and more than 1 lakh views.



