Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 26 February - 4 March )

Several trending videos emerge during the week through which netizens are entertained in different manners. One of the trending video was witnessing a woman, who had gone to the National War Memorial in Delhi with her family on a casual visit, became extremely distraught when she spotted a plaque with her brother's name on it.When Shagun, Captain KD Sambyal's sister, saw the name, she couldn't stop crying. Captain Sambyal's name was spotted among the plaques honouring troops who fought for the country, according to a viral video uploaded by her husband on Instagram.

The video revealed that they planned a vacation to Delhi on the spur of the moment, and he instructed his wife to go to the National War Memorial after wandering through Connaught Place. Watch The Trending Video Of A Woman Getting Emotional After Witnessing Her Brother's Name At National War Memorial Another trending video showed l a Ukrainian woman can be seen removing wreckage from her home that was destroyed by Russian airstrikes. Even more touching is the fact that she is doing it while singing her country's national hymn. The woman's video has subsequently gone viral on the internet.

She can be seen crying up and saying, "Long Live Ukraine," at the end of the video. According to the video's commentary, a woman in Kyiv sings Ukraine's national anthem while cleaning up shards of glass from her shattered flat.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Ukrainian Woman Singing The National Anthem

While the tension keep rising, a trending video emerged that brought happiness to the face of people. It consist of a message delivered by a SpiceJet pilot on a special evacuation flight from Budapest, Hungary, to New Delhi. As tensions between Ukraine and Russia grew, the plane was packed with Indians fleeing the country.

The captain was seen standing at the head of the aisle inside the plane as he made the announcement, saying that they were "extremely delighted to see all of them safe and sound" and "proud of each and every one of you for your courage and resolve," according to a video posted on social media by SpiceJet. People have triumphed over adversity, pain, and horror to reach this safe haven. He went on to say that it was past time for us to return to our homeland.