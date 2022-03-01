Watch The Trending Video Of A Ukrainian Woman Singing The National Anthem

A trending video witnessed a Ukrainian woman can be seen clearing up rubble from her home devastated by Russian bombardment in a heartbreaking video from Ukraine. Even more poignant is the truth that she can be heard singing her country's national anthem while doing so. The woman's video has since gone popular on social media.



Several trending videos have recently appeared showing Ukrainians finding strength in their national anthem. According to accounts, a missile attack in the country's capital, Kyiv, destroyed her apartment building. Oksana Gulenko is seen in the popular video picking up shards of glass from her broken window while singing the Ukrainian national anthem.

At the end of the video, she can be seen sobbing up and shouting, "Long Live Ukraine." The caption of the video explained thath the woman in Kyiv sings Ukraine's national song as she cleans up the shards of glass left over from her destroyed apartment.

The trending video, which was published on Twitter, has over 70K views and 940 likes. After witnessing the video, which was filled with comments from individuals who shared her anguish in times of conflict, netizens were heartbroken. Several users were admiring and respecting their patriotism. While another users were mentioning in the comment section to maintain their fortitude. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

A woman in Kiev sings Ukraine's national anthem from her bombed apartment as she cleans the leftover shards of glass. pic.twitter.com/HMWCB43nfg — NEWS ONE (@NEWSONE46467498) February 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Russia is fighting Ukraine in a war that has already entered its sixth day. Thousands of people have fled Ukraine since Russia's onslaught, and those who are still trapped in the fighting are seeking sanctuary in bunkers, metro stations, and other safe locations. So far, more than 350 civilians have perished as a result of the conflict. Until Sunday, 1,684 individuals had been hurt, including 116 children.

