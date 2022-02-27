Watch The Trending Video Of A Woman Getting Emotional After Witnessing Her Brother's Name At National War Memorial

A trending video witnessed a woman, who had gone to the National War Memorial in Delhi with her family on a haphazard visit, fell immense emotional when she saw a plaque with her brother's name on it.Shagun, Captain KD Sambyal's sister, couldn't stop crying as she glanced at the name.



The trending video shared by her husband on Instagram showed Captain Sambyal's name was found among the plaques honouring soldiers who fought for the country.



The caption of Shagun Sambyal's husband's video explained that they arranged a trip to Delhi on the spur of the moment, and after strolling Connaught Place, he told his wife to visit the National War Memorial. He continued on to say that his wife came upon her brother's name as he was photographing Captain Vikram Batra and Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia's names carved in golden letters on the memorial walls. Shagun seemed to have no thought about this, even her family didn't know.

He posted on Instagram that she unexpectedly saw her brother's (Captain KD Sambyal) memorial and she yelled my name in enthusiasm and told him to witness her brother's name. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

She was surprised and emotional at the same moment. Captain KD Sambyal was a member of the 193 Field Regiment from the Samba area of Jammu & Kashmir.

The trending video has gained over 13 million views and over 9 lakh 'likes' on Instagram, the sorrowful video has gone viral. More than 3,000 people reacted to the video, with many thanking Captain Sambyal for his bravery.

Meanwhile, the National War Memorial, in central Delhi, was created to honour and remember Indian Army personnel who participated in independent India's armed engagements. At the memorial, the names of warriors who gave their life for the country are written in gold letters.