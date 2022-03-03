Watch The Trending Video Of SpiceJet Pilot Making Announcement During The Evacuation Flight
- A trending video witnessed a heartfelt message made by a SpiceJet pilot on a special evacuation flight from Hungary's Budapest to New Delhi has pleased the internet.
- The captain was seen standing at the head of the aisle inside the plane as he made the announcement, stating that they were extremely delighted to see all of them safe.
A trending video witnessed a heartfelt message made by a SpiceJet pilot on a special evacuation flight from Hungary's Budapest to New Delhi has pleased the internet. The plane was crammed with Indian people fleeing the nation as tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalated.
According to a video uploaded on social media by SpiceJet, the captain was seen standing at the head of the aisle inside the plane as he made the announcement, stating that they were extremely delighted to see all of them safe and sound and proud of each and every one of you for your courage and resolve. People overcome the uncertainty, suffering, and terror to arrive safely here. He added that it was the time for us to return to our motherland.