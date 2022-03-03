Watch The Trending Video Of SpiceJet Pilot Making Announcement During The Evacuation Flight

A trending video witnessed a heartfelt message made by a SpiceJet pilot on a special evacuation flight from Hungary's Budapest to New Delhi has pleased the internet. The plane was crammed with Indian people fleeing the nation as tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalated.



According to a video uploaded on social media by SpiceJet, the captain was seen standing at the head of the aisle inside the plane as he made the announcement, stating that they were extremely delighted to see all of them safe and sound and proud of each and every one of you for your courage and resolve. People overcome the uncertainty, suffering, and terror to arrive safely here. He added that it was the time for us to return to our motherland.



He went on to explain the flight's duration and stops before concluding with a loud "Jai Hind" as the passengers applauded and applauded. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

#SpiceJet just evacuated our stranded people on our first flight from #Ukraine. We are now en route back to #India. Their optimism made us hopeful of helping more Indians who are witnessing the war, through more SG flights. #EvacuationFlights #RescueIndians #HopeForPeace pic.twitter.com/gLdxhhlsax — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 2, 2022

The video is quickly going viral on Twitter, with over 2,500 views. Indian evacuation flights have been flying from Bucharest, Romania's capital, and Budapest, Hungary's capital, in recent days.



Six further evacuation flights have left for India in the previous 24 hours, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has initiated "Operation Ganga" to bring back Indian citizens who have been stuck in Ukraine. India is reportedly evacuating its citizens by transporting them to the east European country's neighbours, Romania, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia, via land routes, and then flying them out from there. There have been nine flights during "Operation Ganga" till now.