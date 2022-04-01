Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 26 March - 1 April )

Several trending videos emerged during the week and had entertained during the week. One of the trending video of an elderly guy chatting with Alexa and expressing his excitement after receiving free items has gone viral, spreading happiness. In the moving video uploaded on TikTok by Charlie S Farms, the old guy is shown reacting positively when Tractor Supply promised to provide him with free supplies. Circle S Farms, a soybean, corn, sunflower, and pumpkin farm run by a family, routinely posts videos of the farming process and the joys of farming.





On social media, another trending video of a snake dragging another snake from a snakepit in the desert has gone viral. The snake being slain may be seen writhing and turning in its tunnel as the larger snake, the king cobra, swallows it alive.









A trending video of a delivery guy has recently gone viral, revealing some fascinating and unusual facts. When the pizza delivery guy came at the door, she was taken aback to discover an ape stealing her pie. In a video shared by Instagram user @videopost.s, a delivery person can be seen knocking on the door. It's an ape who unlocks the door, surprising the delivery guy and making it one-of-a-kind. After viewing this, the woman takes two steps back. The woman then passes the pizza box to the ape, who extends his hand forward and pays the money before shutting the door behind him.









In the most recent trending video, a strange critter washes up on a popular beach in Queensland, Australia, shocking locals. On his Instagram account, a local resident named Alex Tan published the viral footage of the strange creature. The monster has a reptilian-like head, flabby limbs, a long tail, and claws.









In the trending video that has gone viral on social media, four ladies can be seen walking down the street while carrying the cot on their shoulders or heads. The viral video of four women in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district carrying the body of a relative on a cot has sparked outrage on social media. When questioned, the women stated that they had taken their sick relative to the Raipur Community Health Centre in the Raipur hamlet of the district. The woman's condition, however, deteriorated and she died as a result of the treatment.





