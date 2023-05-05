Top Trending Videos Of The Week (29 April - 5 May)

Several trending videos emerge during the week that had entertained the netizens throughout the week. One of the trending video witnesses a trending video of two dancers performing to Pushpa's well-known song, Oo Antava which is quickly becoming famous on social media. Despite the fact that the song has been popular since its debut. The video of Eshani and Iman Esmail dancing to remixes of Oo Antava by Jevin James was released on Instagram. From the moment the music starts, the duo's enthusiasm and energy are contagious, making it difficult not to dance along.

Another popular video showing an elderly man marrying a young woman who is allegedly his daughter-in-law has gone viral online. It appears that the woman's marriage occurred after the passing of her spouse. The woman in the video admits that she wed her father-in-law against her will since she had no one to take care of her when questioned about why she did so.

The internet is frequently flooded with adorable cat videos that charm internet users. Similar to this, a trendy video of a mother cat caressing and cuddling her kitten quickly became popular online. The video shows the kitten lying next to its mother and is obviously distressed. As the video continues, the mother cat quickly wraps her paws around the kitten and gives it a soothing kiss. The online video has moved a lot of people, and you might be one of them.

Mama Cat hugs baby kitten having a nightmare pic.twitter.com/uEj4MAtUIB — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 2, 2023

Another biggest supporter has been found for the famous team RCB. A Swiggy delivery man has been seeing covered his bike with stickers of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers went viral. In the clip, the delivery man can be seen admiring AB de Villiers and bemoaning how much he has been missed this season. He also expresses his unshakable support to Virat Kohli while sporting his Swiggy outfit. Since it was posted to Twitter, the video has accumulated more than 6800 likes and over 232k views.

Probably the biggest RCB fan ❤ pic.twitter.com/cqVc6jSE64 — Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) May 2, 2023



