Top Trending Videos Of The Week (29 January - 4 February)

Several videos emerged during the week that entertained them in different manners. One of the trending videodepicted a snake catcher in Thailand rescuing a large serpent with only his bare hands. The jaw-dropping scene captured on camera has astounded netizens. In a video that went popular on social media, a middle-aged man was seen attempting to manage a gigantic king cobra. The cobra, however, appeared to be agitated by the man's presence and raised its hood to a height in an attempt to scare him away. The man, however, catches it without using any snake tongs or sticks, after straining for several minutes on the road while others watched from afar.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Rescuing King Cobra With Bare Hands

A trending video of a small child from Marwar performing a Rajasthani song has gone viral on the internet within a short space of time. IAS officer Dev Choudhary shared the trending video on Twitter, where it has been seen over 2.5 lakh times. In the video, the boy, who is already a folk singer, is seen singing a Rajasthani folk song. He wore a kurta and pyjamas with a black jacket and a beautiful turban. He was accompanied by a harmonium musician and a dholak player. The boy's effortless singing and melodious voice will definitely soothe your soul and help you cope with the stresses of everyday life.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Little Boy Singing Rajasthani Folk Song

During the end of the week, another video catches the attention that a samosa vendor was discovered selling the food while walking around with his homemade gas. In an Instagram video released by food blogger @youtubeswadofficial, people watched a samosa vendor walking around with boiling oil. The young child had made a makeshift stove out of a container that could be picked up and carried around. He's also holding a samosa pail and a basket full of them. The child sits down and begins cooking the samosas as he moves about with his improvised gas stove. Four pieces of this snack cost Rs. 10 each, according to @youtubeswadofficial.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Young Boy Selling 'Samosa' In Unique Style