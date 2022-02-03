Watch The Trending Video Of A Young Boy Selling 'Samosa' In Unique Style

A trending video of perseverance has just gone viral on the internet. This time, a samosa vendor was caught selling the snack while wandering around with his improvised gas.



People saw a samosa seller strolling around with hot oil in an Instagram video posted by food blogger @youtubeswadofficial. With a container that could be picked up and taken wherever, the young child had created a makeshift stove. He's also shown with a pail of samosas and a basket of them. As the child walks around with his homemade gas stove, he sits down and begins frying the samosas. According to @youtubeswadofficial, four pieces of this snack cost Rs. 10 each. Here is the trending video, have a glance to the video:

Since it was posted on Instagram, the trending video has received 5.4 million views, 496K likes, and thousands of comments. His efforts have been praised by a large number of individuals.Some individuals have also inquired about this samosa vendor's address, since they wish to assist him. Others commented that these samosas look "delicious."



Meanwhile, the Instagram page that posted the trending video is used to post a vast range of foods that the user tasted and shared different emotions that can be experienced. But it's also a location where people may uncover stories that inspire and motivate us from the inside out. These stories could be about someone assisting someone in need or just about someone attempting to make a life. And when netizens see their struggles and efforts to work hard, they are frequently inspired to do the same in their own life and also some of them contribute accordingly after getting to know about the person in the videos.