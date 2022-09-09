Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 3 September - 9 September )

Several trending videos have emerged during the week and had entertained during the week. One of the trending video witnesses a small child boarding a plane. The video was uploaded to Instagram by Keli Nelson, the mother of a 22-month-old boy. While posting the video, Ms. Keli stated that there was excellent news for the user's feed. She remembered several memorable experiences from their previous trip, including how her gregarious 22-month-old welcomed each traveller as they boarded.

A tiny child unexpectedly showed up during the speech by Chilean President Gabriel Boric. In the viral video, a small youngster dressed as Superman was seen riding his bike around Mr. Boric. The child drew everyone's attention as the President spoke after casting his vote in the constitutional plebiscite, according to the local media outlet 24 Horas.

Superman encircles Gabriel Boric after he submits his vote in today's plebiscite 🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/2Tk63noO62 — David Adler (@davidrkadler) September 4, 2022

Another popular video depicting the collapse of a recently constructed bridge in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in front of officials. The people who had gathered there to see the event's beginning were able to avoid injury and save their own lives. The sources claim that this bridge was constructed to make it simpler for peasants to cross a river. It had previously been replaced by a mobile bridge construction. But occasionally, it would also fall apart.

Bridge collapses while being commissioned in DR Congo. pic.twitter.com/hIzwKWBx9g — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) September 5, 2022

The viral video appears to have been shot from a balcony or terrace and shows a young man and a woman dancing together in the middle of the night on a deserted road. They appear to be practising for a special occasion because of the way they dance, which is coordinated.

While coming towards the end of the week, one of the most popular videos, a bear is seen rubbing up against a pole. The "Good Scratch" was noted in the caption, which Buitengebieden posted on Twitter on Wednesday. The video appears to have been shot at a wildlife sanctuary.









