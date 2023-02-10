Top Trending Videos Of The Week (4 February - 10 February)

Several trending videos come up during the week and had entertained the netizens throughout the week. It's always entertaining to watch videos of optical illusions that deceive viewers' perceptions and frequently leave them bewildered. Like this recently popular video of what looks to be a rotating spiral stairway at San Siro Stadium. But it's not really moving at all. Last year, the video was first posted on Reddit. But now that a Twitter user has republished it, it is trending once more.

You might think that this staircase rotates. But, it's not!



The movement of the people going down gives our brains the impression that the staircase turns in the opposite direction.



This is located in San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy#happyweekend

Source: M. Soltani pic.twitter.com/BR6q01TpK6 — Pascal Bornet (@pascal_bornet) January 8, 2023

A young boy carefully feeds a flock of birds with a stick from a bowl in a popular web video. People on the internet adore the video. The video's description, which Vala Afshar uploaded on Twitter, stated that compassion gives hope to those who feel alone in the world.

"Kindness is giving hope to those who think they are all alone in this world." pic.twitter.com/NjlZjvxGG1 — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) February 5, 2023

A girl who can write with both hands equally was shown in a popular video. In the video, Aadi Swaroopa, a Mangalorean girl, can be seen writing neatly and simultaneously with both hands. She just released a video in which she displayed her talent, which stunned many viewers.

She is 'Aadi Swaroopa' from Mangalore. She can WRITE in 11 different style. Both Parts of her BRAIN functions at the Same Time, one in a million. Amazing!



This Skill is Known as Ambidexterityhttps://t.co/n3p0LtLksT pic.twitter.com/31g58QrDlb — Ravi Karkara (@ravikarkara) February 5, 2023

Whether they are at weddings, birthday parties, or nights out with friends, social media users enjoy watching dance videos and imitating trending movements. A popular video of the couple shaking a leg at their wedding has gone viral on social media. The baby shower and Dimple Brahmbhatt's exuberant dancing there were described in the description of the video she posted on Instagram. On her Instagram account, Dimple identifies herself as a makeup artist and states that Mumbai is where she is situated.

A hunter who was about to shoot a deer with a levelled gun changed his mind and started encouraging the wild animal. A trending video of a man tapping a deer's head at the end has gone viral on social media. The video was posted by Indian Forest Service employee Susanta Nanda, and it shows the man aiming at a deer that is moving beside a forested area.

The hunters hunting mindset was hunted…



The deer he wanted to shoot, approached him, for reasons difficult to fathom. And then the hunter quickly realised that it is much satisfying to pet the animal than shooting it 💕



🎥 airsoftonly2 pic.twitter.com/pgGSRjnkbv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 9, 2023



