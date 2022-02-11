Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 5 February - 11 February )

Several trending videos emerged during the week that entertained the netizens in different manners. One of the trending video witnessed Boris Oravec posted a viral video on Instagram and TikTok of himself swimming in freezing water. It wasn't your ordinary cold-water swim, though. That's exactly what the professional athlete did recently to make his friends and teammates have a heart attack. The viral video has over 1.34 million Instagram likes and millions of views on TikTok. When the 31-year-old grew disoriented while travelling beneath a frozen lake, his colleagues were forced to evacuate him to safety before his oxygen ran out.



Another trending video showed a crocodile chased Robert Irwin, the son of Australian television star Steve Irwin, out of a crocodile enclosure, forcing him to flee. Robert shared the viral video on his Instagram page. In an episode of Animal Planet's Crikey, It's the Irwins, the 18-year-old TV personality managed to feed a crocodile at the Australian Zoo. Everything went wrong as the 350kg saltwater crocodile charged at him. Everyone was stunned by the terrifying event.



Robert captioned the viral video on Instagram, noting that they prioritise natural behaviour with their crocs. They get to indulge all of their predatory instincts by accompanying them into their bounds and enabling them to do enormous attacks from the water's edge, and they love it! We can also teach everyone about the importance of conservation.

At the end of the week, a trending video was shared by a user known as Korean G1. In the short video, a Korean woman can be seen dancing to the popular song. She was also dressed just like Allu Arjun's character Pushpa, and she did a fantastic job with the hook dance. In addition, everyone is smitten with Allu Arjun's Srivalli hook step. It's little surprise, then, that a trending video of a Korean woman just mastering the unique dancing move went viral.



There's no doubting that the ascent has been a huge success. Despite the fact that the film was released in December of last year, it continues to generate a lot of attention online. From his fiery words to the catchy soundtracks, everything about Allu Arjun's film is a hit on the internet.

