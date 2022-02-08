Watch The Trending Video Of Robert Irwin Running For His Life After Crocodile Chased Him
While a crocodile followed Robert Irwin, son of Australian television host Steve Irwin, out of a crocodile enclosure, who was obliged to escape. Robert posted the trending video to his Instagram account. The 18-year-old TV personality managed to feed a crocodile at the Australian Zoo in an episode of Animal Planet's Crikey, It's the Irwins. As the 350kg saltwater crocodile rushed at him, everything went awry. Everyone was taken aback by the horrific experience.
Robert shared the trending video on Instagram with the caption explaining that with their crocs, they prioritise natural behaviour. They get to use all of their predatory tendencies by getting into their confines with them and allowing them put on those massive strikes from the water's edge, and they love it! We can also educate everyone regarding the need of conservation.