Top Trending videos Of The Week (6 Aug - 12 August)

Several trending videos emerged during the week that had entertained during the week. One of the trending video was about three young boys successfully repulsed a large python in order to save their pet, as seen in a viral trending video. The boys bravely fought the reptile off and succeeded in saving their pet, although the precise location of the incident is still unknown. The popular video was published. Three young boys are shown in the brief video battling a huge python that had wrapped its body around the chest of their pet dog. They used sticks to entice the snake to depart.

A popular video of a street performer in the UK singing a well-known song from the 2003 Bollywood hit movie "Kal Ho Na Ho" is going viral on social media. Vish, a musician, uploaded a video of his performance to Instagram. Vish is seen standing in the middle of the street with a microphone and surrounded by speakers in the popular video. Several people can be seen crowded around him as he performs, and numerous others are seated and watching from a distance.



One of the popularrites from Nepal was recently the subject of a trendingvideo. The bride and groom got into a furious disagreement while having their wedding ceremony, as shown in the Instagram video. The first scene of the little film shows the couple sitting at the mandap while they are dressed in traditional wedding attire. The couple eventually started pushing and pulling at one another as they began their ritualistic feeding process.

Another recent video of a police officer griping about the subpar food provided to them has gone viral on social media. Constable Manoj Kumar was later taken away by the police after they noticed him sobbing during a protest. As shown in the viral video, Kumar said that the food being offered to people is inedible even for animals. The DCP and the senior superintendent of police are deceiving people.

The police were called when a social media influencer was seen smoking on a SpiceJet flight. The trending video of social media star Bobby Kataria smoking on a plane, which went viral on Thursday, is old, according to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, and Bobby was handled properly at the time. But according to Mr. Kataria's verified Instagram page, he appears to be defending his behaviour. By tweeting pictures of news coverage of the incident, Mr. Kataria criticised the media for attempting to boost their Television Rating Point (TRP), which measures a show's popularity, at his expense.







