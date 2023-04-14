Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 9 April - 14 April )

Several trending videos emerge during the week that had entertained the netizens throughout the week. One of the trending video was witnessing online users are currently raving over a recent video of some women surprising a bride with an amazing dancing performance.



The women may be seen dancing in the video at their best friend's Sangeet. Yet, it was their music choice and dance style that garnered the most attention online. The group can be seen laughing uncontrollably as they dance to a theme song from the well-known anime programme "Shin-Chan."









A citizen of Bangalore said that a traffic cop mistreated and physically abused him because he knew Kannada. In a viral video, the Bengaluru guy was seen fighting with a police officer about parking and describing what happened.

A traffic officer questioned fitness teacher Ikram Ansari about a parking issue, and he responded that he could not see any "No Parking" signs. The cop asked Ansari to speak in Kannada as the altercation got more heated, but Ansari was heard saying "Kannada Gottilla," which suggests he doesn't know the language. He also let the officer know that it was against the law for him to have the right to check the papers for the car.









On the Teerthanker Mahaveer University campus in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, after a heated argument, a male student can be seen severely slapping a female student in a trending video on Twitter. A number of students and faculty members attended the event on April 9. Towards the end of the terrifying video, when the male student is seen hitting the female student, a student tries to intervene.









The star of today's top video is none other than Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Mumbai Indians, who expressed satisfaction and relief after helping to propel his side to its first victory of the year on Tuesday against fellow strugglers Delhi Capitals. With an explosive 65 off 45 balls and a crucial 71 runs for the first wicket with Ishan Kishan, Rohit took the game by the horns.









An very popular trending video shows a Bali tour guide instructing a young couple on how to pose in front of a beautiful waterfall. Also, it is too good to miss. The now-viral video was posted on Twitter by a user going by the handle Yammi. In the short video, a tour guide helps a couple and gives them advice on how to pose for photos next to a waterfall. While they were beneath the waterfall and the guide was posing for the photographers from a distance, the two imitated him.





southeast asia is the only world region where the uncles there serve and slay pic.twitter.com/bF2bB07u4K — yammi (@sighyam) April 4, 2023



