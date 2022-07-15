Top Trending Videos Of The Week (9July - 15 July)

Several trending videos emerge during the week and had entertained the netizens throughout week. On of the trending video was witnessing the bond between two brothers or sisters. Their connection, feelings, and sentiments are all unique. Similarly,a trending video of two brothers is gaining popularity. On June 17, it was posted on Instagram by The Monte Family page.

The trending video shows a ride with multiple kids on it, and as the ride operator starts controlling it and it starts moving, a baby boy can be heard wailing. He stopped sobbing as soon as the ride operator seated him next to his sibling.

Two sea lions were shown in a viral video chasing away a group of beachgoers in San Diego's La Jolla neighbourhood. The incident's video has gone viral on social media sites, showing beachgoers running away as animals closing in on them.

Lifeguards patrolled the shore, looking out for any wounds. Additionally, they helped the sea lions leave the beach in safety.

The sea lions at La Jolla Cove San Diego have had enough of the tourists. 😂 pic.twitter.com/N1UgY4Ez78 — Anthea (@Anthea06274890) July 10, 2022

A truck's noise caused a group of bikers in Karnataka to playfully start dancing, which resulted in a viral video. The motorcycle riders can be seen plainly taking advantage of the nice weather as they are parked by the side of the muddy road.

In the opening moment of the video, the bikes can be seen outpacing the truck. The boys in the viral video abruptly halt their motorcycles and point in the direction of the truck, at which time the driver begins blaring music from the Sridevi-starring film "Nagina" that is based on the iconic "Main Teri Dushman" song.

A popular video of Karnataka's Jog Falls is currently trending online. Jog Falls in Karnataka is one of the most beautiful places, especially during the monsoon season.



Eric Solheim, a former ambassador from Norway, posted the video and credited Raghu as its author. The waterfall is Jog Falls, not Niagara Falls, according to the description. It also included information about the waterfall's location, which is in India's Karnataka state's Shimoga region.

This is not Niagara Falls…

This is Jog Falls, located in Shimoga district of Karnataka, India🇮🇳



pic.twitter.com/1C1ohXFsCn — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) July 10, 2022

While coming towards the end of the week, three monkeys were spotted surfing on social media on a smartphone in a trending video. An old video that has gained a lot of online popularity. You did understand what you read. The footage has surely made internet users giggle, so you shouldn't miss it.



The trending video was published on Twitter. A man is seen carrying a smartphone in the brief video as a few monkeys use it to access social media. Because they handled it like a team of professionals, you'll be astonished and amused at the same time.

Craze Of Social Media🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/UiLboQLD32 — Queen Of Himachal (@himachal_queen) July 10, 2022



