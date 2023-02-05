Trans Couple In Kerala To Expect Their Baby Soon

A transgender couple, Zahhad and Ziya Paval in Kerala's Kozhikode named are getting ready to welcome parenthood. The fact that differntiated them with other couple is that they announced their impending pregnancy and this could be the first transgender pregnancy in the nation.



The pair, who have been cohabiting for the past three years, shared the good news on Instagram. Dancer Ziya Paval revealed on Instagram that her partner Zahhad is eight months along with the pregnancy. The couple will reportedly become parents for the first time in India's transgender community in March. Ziya claimed that this was the first time a transman had given birth in India.



Living together for the past three years are Ziya, a guy who was born and later changed into a woman, and Zahad, a male who was born and later converted into a woman. The infant caused Zahad's transformation from a woman to a man to stall, which is how the baby was conceived. Zahad's choice to have a kid was made after her breasts had already been removed, but the doctors claimed it was still possible because she still had a uterus.

The couple had previously discussed adopting a child and inquired about the procedure, according to a report. However, as a transsexual couple, they found the legal proceedings difficult. Then, it naturally occurred to them that Zahad, who was still a woman biologically, could be able to conceive a child, though Zahad was hesitant to revert to the femininity he was actively eschewing. Zahad's perspective was altered by Ziya's yearning to become a mother.

Although both of them were undergoing gender transition, a team of experts from Kozhikode Medical College concluded that there was no medical difficulty in conceiving.