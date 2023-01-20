Trans Woman Transforms Into A Dragon By Removing Her Ears And Nostrils

Some people adore animals and find it impossible to live without them. They frequently have multiple pets and have strong bonds with them. Others, though, go too far and attempt to mimic their favourite animals. Therians are those who feel or think of themselves as non-human animals.

One such individual is Tiamat Eva Medusa, who had her ears removed and underwent significant physical modification to resemble a dragon. The former banker has roughly 25,000 followers on Instagram, where she frequently posts her images.

Her eyes are stained green, her ears and nose have been cut off, and she is covered in tattooed scales and horns. She also spent a significant amount of money on a forked tongue to fulfil her desire to change into a fabled reptilian beast. However, the transgender, who considers herself a woman, pondered carefully before getting body modification. The tattooed scales covering her body and face are based on the western diamondback rattlesnake.

According to sources, Medusa experienced prejudice, abuse, and sexual violence; as a result, over time, she lost her affinity for people.

Meanwhile, she recently posted a series of "before and after" transformation pictures from 1990 to 2016 on her social media accounts. The images showed her assuming various personas and gradually undergoing surgery and inking.