Live
- Indian boxer Sumit advances to semifinals, confirms medal at 2nd Elorda Cup
- IIT-B tops in India, 149 globally in QS World University Rankings
- ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve hurl abuses at each other
- Another accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: KSRTC bus conductor killed
- Group-1 preliminary key and OMR sheets on TSPSC website
- IAF Chief calls for 'evolved approach' to 'fight tomorrow's wars'
- Government Greenlights PM-PRANAM Scheme To Promote Sustainable Fertilizer Usage
- Uber Driver In Delhi Provides Free Snacks, Juices And More To Customers
- Land acquisition: Farmers stage protest in Gurugram; lock HSIIDC, Tehsil offices
- Karnataka announces launch of free rice programme from July 1
Uber Driver In Delhi Provides Free Snacks, Juices And More To Customers
- A Twitter user recently posted an image of an Uber driver in Delhi, garnering significant attention due to the exceptional amenities provided in his cab.
- Shyamlal Yadav shared his delightful encounter with Abdul Qadeer, highlighting the various conveniences available to passengers.
A Twitter user recently posted an image of an Uber driver in Delhi, garnering significant attention due to the exceptional amenities provided in his cab. Shyamlal Yadav shared his delightful encounter with Abdul Qadeer, highlighting the various conveniences available to passengers. Qadeer's taxi is equipped with a range of complimentary offerings, including first-aid supplies, snacks, and water. Additionally, the vehicle features a donation box to support those in need.
According to Yadav, the driver, aged 48, revealed that he has seldom canceled a ride in the past seven years. The user posted in a post with the caption that "Using Uber today @ an interesting driver Abdul Qadeer, 48. He has a first aid kit and many other essentials for riders for free, as well as a donation box for poor children, says hardly cancelled any ride in 7 years. Impressed with him," reported Hindustan Times.
What's fascinating is that the Uber vehicle also offers WiFi connectivity, in addition to amenities such as perfume, an umbrella, toothpicks, and tissues, among other items. These neatly labeled provisions are conveniently arranged behind the seats, ensuring easy accessibility for passengers.
The cab includes two instructions for travelers as well. Furthermore, it has thoughtfully provided a diary for passengers to jot down their feedback.