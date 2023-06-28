Uber Driver In Delhi Provides Free Snacks, Juices And More To Customers

A Twitter user recently posted an image of an Uber driver in Delhi, garnering significant attention due to the exceptional amenities provided in his cab. Shyamlal Yadav shared his delightful encounter with Abdul Qadeer, highlighting the various conveniences available to passengers. Qadeer's taxi is equipped with a range of complimentary offerings, including first-aid supplies, snacks, and water. Additionally, the vehicle features a donation box to support those in need.



According to Yadav, the driver, aged 48, revealed that he has seldom canceled a ride in the past seven years. The user posted in a post with the caption that "Using Uber today @ an interesting driver Abdul Qadeer, 48. He has a first aid kit and many other essentials for riders for free, as well as a donation box for poor children, says hardly cancelled any ride in 7 years. Impressed with him," reported Hindustan Times.





Using Uber today @ an interesting driver Abdul Qadeer, 48. He has first aid kit, many other essentials for riders for free as well as donation box for poor children, says hardly canceled any ride in 7 years. Impressed with him pic.twitter.com/EfBphXIHT1 — Shyamlal Yadav (@RTIExpress) June 26, 2023





What's fascinating is that the Uber vehicle also offers WiFi connectivity, in addition to amenities such as perfume, an umbrella, toothpicks, and tissues, among other items. These neatly labeled provisions are conveniently arranged behind the seats, ensuring easy accessibility for passengers.

The cab includes two instructions for travelers as well. Furthermore, it has thoughtfully provided a diary for passengers to jot down their feedback.