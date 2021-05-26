Vesak, The Holy Festival Of Buddhism

Vesak is the most important Theravada Buddhist holiday, celebrating the Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and death.



The full-moon day of the lunar month Vesakha which falls in April or May, is commemorated.

In May, on the day of the full moon, it is commemorated. Depending on where you reside in the world, it arrives on different days.

Buddhists attend their temples when Vesak arrives. They bring food, candles, and flowers to the monks as offerings. The monks chant, pray, and deliver lessons to everyone who comes to the temple on that particular day.

On Vesak, a particular ceremony known as "bathing the Buddha" takes place. People pour water over a Buddha statue during this practice. It's a manner of expressing gratitude to Buddha for his teachings. It's also a time to rejoice in new beginnings.

Many Southeast Asian countries mark the day as a public holiday. It is distinguished by unique devotional ceremonies and numerous meritorious activities, such as presenting food or alms to monks or releasing imprisoned birds.

Meanwhile, the festival is celebrated differently in different parts of the world. For instance, Special paper and wood lanterns are created in Thailand and Indonesia. Large, colorful dragons have long been a tradition in China. In a parade, they are carried through the streets.

In some nations, caged birds are released into the air. They represent the idea that all living things should be free and joyful.

Even in times of pandemics, Lord Buddha's message of togetherness and devotion to others is even more vital today as mankind faces the COVID-19 pandemic, and that only by working together can nations stop the spread and recover from the deadly coronavirus.