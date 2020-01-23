Top
Viral Video: A Sloth Bear Shooing Tiger Away is the Funniest Thing over Internet. One can see Today

A video is going viral over internet, one can see a sloth bear scared off a tiger in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park.

The video is posted on micro blogging site Twitter by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani.

In the short video clip one can see a black coloured sloth bear shooed off a tiger without an ounce of fear.

Nethwani, who's tweet has till now got more than 700 retweets, has shared the video with captioned as, "This video captures an unexpected #clash between #Tiger & Sloth Bear in #Rajasthan's @ranthamborepark. Just as the Tiger seems to dominate the unaware Sloth Bear, it springs at the Tiger and scares it off! #Wildlife is full of such wonders & surprises. @ParveenKaswan @WWFINDIA."


People has watched this video 35 thousand times. Video is about of one minute and 22 second. The video has Twitteratis all in praise of the sloth.

A user wrote while replying to the tweet,

"1. Sloth Bear doesn't really wants to confront, but had to face the tigers. 2. Makes itself taller than the tigers to drive them off 3. Doesn't show it's back, as far as possible.. initially walks back.. 4. When back does get exposed, runs the fastest it can.. Wild life morals."

One can watch video on twitter and laugh over it.






