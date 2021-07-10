Watch The Trending Of The Bride Wearing Golgappas As Her Ornaments

India is a land of festivals, culture, and food, whereas, there is a South Indian bride who has taken her passion for street food to new heights. The woman's make-up included golgappas, which are little fried flatbreads packed with filling and spicy water. The trending video just amazed the netizens about the uniqueness it had within it.



The footage was shared on Instagram by the bride's make-up artist, on its account on @arthibalajimakeoverstyles. It has received over 4.7 million views and 125k likes since it was shared.

In the short clip, the bride may be seen wearing a golgappa garland and bracelet. In front of her, there were also golgappas heaped high. It's uncertain if it was either a partof a wedding ritual or just a strange piece of jewellery. This wasn't the only video of the bride on the make-up artist's Instagram account. The same bride was seen seated with a pile of rice papads on her head in another popular video. In what appeared to be an odd wedding ritual, the pile was then crushed on her.



Another video belonging to the same marriage was also shared on Instagram. The trending video was circulated and loved by the users within a short span of time. Following the virality of this humorous film, social media is praising the bride's enthusiasm for golgappas. Many foodies shared the post with their friends, and some even stated that they planned to do the same thing for their wedding.



