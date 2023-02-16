Watch The Trending Video Of 3 Elderly Women Helping A Baby To Calm Down On A Flight

It can be difficult to travel with young children as they can't share or speak their problems by their own. A person must make sure that everything their baby needs to be comfortable is packed and readily available. Despite this, there are some circumstances over which we have no control. And these circumstances frequently overwhelm new parents. A mother recently experienced a similar situation when her kid started sobbing uncontrollably on a trip. In this trending video, some older women calmed the toddler down and served as a reminder that wisdom comes from experience.



Three days ago, this video was shared. More than 19,000 people have liked it since it was posted, and it has also garnered a number of comments. This video was originally posted on TikTok by @isabellalalonde and shared by the Instagram account Majically. Here is the video, have a look at it:





It was the young child's first flight, and everything went without a hitch. However, she started crying and wailng after 30 minutes of the flight. Her mother tried to reassure her, but she was overwhelmed and powerless. So three older women intervened to assist her and soothe the infant. You can see the babysitter playing with the women and watching babies in the video.