Watch The Trending Video Of 80-Year-Old Woman Completing Fitness Challenge

A trending video of an elderly woman doing overhead lifts with a barbell has gone viral on social media. 'Punjabi Industry' posted the video to Instagram on Friday. It has received over 4,000 views on Instagram and has received a number of comments.



A youngster can be seen recording a video of his grandmother lifting a barbell on the patio in the video. The boy appears to be taken aback by his grandmother's ability to fulfil the fitness challenge he had given her on the spur of the moment. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

The woman's name is unknown, but she did it in response to her grandson's challenge.



Meanwhile, social internet has been flooded with videos of elderly folks. Another video of a 90-year-old guy bowling with his granddaughter for the first time went viral a few days ago. In his twenties, he had a spinal cord injury and received little advice or therapy to help him recover. He persevered and established a good life for himself."

'ptwithdrea' posted the video to Instagram. So far, the video has received over 7,000 views and 491 likes.