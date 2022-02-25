Watch The Trending Video Of A Car Stuck In Bridge's Hinged Section

A trending video of a car becoming stuck at the bridge's hinged section has gone viral on the internet and gad circulated within a short span of time. In October 2021, a Honda Accord crossing the Ocean Avenue Bridge in Lantana, Florida, became trapped at the hinged portion of the bridge. The motorist appears to have gotten away unscathed.



The car's front tyres are on the bridge, although the front bumper is on the fixed road, as seen in the video. When the bridge began to rise, the sedan was stuck, and as the bridge opened, the front wheel dropped into the gap, rendering the vehicle immobile.

While the bridge pushed the automobile over the chasm, the driver stayed clear of it while talking on the phone, maybe in an attempt to stop the bridge. The guy drove away in his car after the bridge had totally collapsed. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

Based on the trending video, users may presume that the car's front end has been damaged, however the driver was unharmed. The bridge operator, who was later fired, claimed in his defence that he didn't detect the car approaching the bridge until it was closing.

