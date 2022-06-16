Watch The Trending Video Of A Child Whole Heartedly Enjoying Rain

A trending video has gone viral on the internet showing a youngster enjoying the rain while entirely oblivious to the rest of the world. The video was shot in the Netherlands and features a young boy dressed in a yellow raincoat.



The adorable and carefree character of the toddler in the trending video, which has been viewed over 23 million times and earned over 1.2 million likes, has wowed social media users. Buitengebieden posted it to Twitter with the caption "Meanwhile in the Netherlands." Here is the trending video, have a look at it:









Several users gave their reactions in the comments section and recalled their childhood. Sone of them also memorise that how the childhood is important to keep alive in the busy and hectic daily live schedule. As childhood is a time when people are carefree and cheerful. The way they look at and enjoy life is a relaxing sight that brings back memories for many individuals.