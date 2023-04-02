Watch The Trending Video Of A Dance Floor Collapsing During Graduation Party

Without music and dance, a college graduation celebration is lacking in both colour and flavour. A trending video witnesses their final day of college, where students typically have a blast with a party, music, and dancing and something more. But, a graduation party for some students at a school in Peru turned into a nightmare when the concrete dance floor gave way, sending 25 pupils plunging into the sinkhole.











When the floor gave way and the kids were sucked into the sinkhole, they were all dancing and bouncing up in synchronisation to the music. Fortunately, nobody was hurt, and the pupils were saved with only minor wounds.

The incident's footage was initially published on TikTok and quickly travelled to other social media platforms.

