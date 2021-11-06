Watch The Trending Video Of A Desi Kid Who Goes To The Store To Buy Vegetables

A trending video of a desi child has circulated within a short span of time. It was posted to the TinTin Ka Bacha Instagram page and showed the kid doing grocery shopping. Netizens are completely enamoured with the cuteness and can't get enough of it.



The value of keeping lists is communicated through the trending video. In the video, Kabir, a little kid, is seen holding a list of veggies. His mother questioned him about every name on his list. The woman asked that can you tell her what's written in the piece of paper. Kabir delightfully continued on about the kinds copied down on the paper, trying to pronounce most of the names, but somehow mispronouncing took place as the words were difficult to pronounce for him being so young.

A jute bag slung over the shoulder, a strong desire to go shopping, and a sweet wave at the conclusion will undoubtedly melt everyone's heart. Here is the video, have a look on the trending video that grabbed the attention of the netizens by the cuteness of the young kid.

The purpose of the video was to teach young children how lists might help them manage their time and lessen anxiety over progress.



Netizens agreed, and many raced to the comments section to express their opinions as they find the trending video super cute.