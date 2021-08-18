Watch The Trending Video Of A Dog Working Out With The Girls

Dogs are called the best friends, who accompanies you in every single thing. Similarly, a trending video of two ladies exercising out with their canine companion has gone viral and widely circulated on social media. It shows how their dog is playing the major role of their friend as he is following both the girls and working out with them.



The trending video features two girls and their dog as their friend. The video features burpees which were performed by the two girls, who were dressed in athleisure and encouraging their dog to follow them as they were saying and asking to do. The girls were asking their dog to jump and roll while they were working and jumping and the amazed part is the dog was following the same as he was directed to do.

The caption of the video states that ' workout buddies are the best.'

Workout buddies are the best.. 😁 pic.twitter.com/LGmdoiN723 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 17, 2021

Buitengebieden tweeted the 10-second footage, which has been seen over 70,000 times so far. The users are left with amaze after watching the trending video.



Several users loved their bond as they find it very cute and adorable. A lot of users can not resist themselves to give their feedbacks. Within a short period of time, the video was able to grab the attention of the viewers. Netizens had given their opinions in the comment section. Here are some of the comments, have a look on them:

Workout buddies are the best.. 😁 pic.twitter.com/LGmdoiN723 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 17, 2021





Workout buddies are the best.. 😁 pic.twitter.com/LGmdoiN723 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 17, 2021





Workout buddies are the best.. 😁 pic.twitter.com/LGmdoiN723 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 17, 2021





Workout buddies are the best.. 😁 pic.twitter.com/LGmdoiN723 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 17, 2021





Workout buddies are the best.. 😁 pic.twitter.com/LGmdoiN723 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 17, 2021





Workout buddies are the best.. 😁 pic.twitter.com/LGmdoiN723 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 17, 2021

















