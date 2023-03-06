Watch The Trending Video Of A Elderly Man Trying To Click Perfect Picture Of Wife

An elderly couple is seen visiting the Adiyogi Shiva statue in Tamil Nadu in a trending video that has circulated on social media. The reason this video has gained so much attention on social media is because it is so adorably cute. The elderly man can be seen in the video attempting to take the ideal photo of his wife. Around 7 million people have watched the video since it was posted on the Yoga With Kush Instagram account.

The elderly couple visiting the Adiyogi Shiva statue is shown in the viral video at a very endearing moment. The husband attempted to take several various perspectives of shots of his wife, but she was too bashful to pose. Here is the video, have a look at it:

She finally agreed to pose after some convincing from her spouse but couldn't help blushing. This viral video was a hit and spread without a short span of time. After the video went viral people cannot resist themselves from commenting and showing love towards it. There are several references to "genuine love" and "pure love" in the comments area.

