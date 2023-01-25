Watch The Trending Video Of A Father Trying To Understand Daughter's Gibberish Language

A trending video of a father and daughter, the father can be seen struggling to understand what his daughter is saying. The video spread quickly online. There are hundreds of likes and comments on the video, which presently has 510k views. You can view the video here and enjoy the hillarious way:

In the endearing video, a young child babbles incoherently while her father tries to understand what she is saying. Their charming interaction will make you smile and make your day brighter.

Together with Rahul Mathur, Naira Mathur posted the video to Instagram. The young girl tries to explain something to her father in the opening of the video. The way her father responded to her justification has gone viral. He makes repeated attempts to understand his young child but fails.

In a funny moment he said that he begs at one point and asked to spare him as his he was not able to understand her language. Then he inquires as to what her issue is! in a light manner. After repeated fruitless tries to decipher the little one's babble, he offers her a firm hug.