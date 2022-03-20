Watch The Trending Video Of A Fisherman Catching A Giant Sturgeon

Yves Bisson, a Canadian fisherman, just made the most incredible catch of his life in British Columbia, including a massive 10.5-foot sturgeon known as the "living dinosaur."



Bisson's fishing buddy captured the incident on camera, and the video quickly went viral on TikTok within a very short span of time. According to Bisson, it was one of the largest he gas ever seen , who sees himself as a sturgeon guide. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:





250 kg sturgeon caught in Canada



The giant was captured in British Columbia, measured, RFID-tagged, and released. According to experts, the fish is over 100 years old pic.twitter.com/S8JrANxMM9 — rajiv (@rajbindas86) March 18, 2022





The trending video shows him attempting to direct the giant freshwater fish's head towards the camera, with him stating, that the fish is 10 and a half feet, and approximately 500 - 600 pounds.

Bisson is a specialist on the sturgeon fish found in Canada's Fraser River, and believes his monster capture has been around for more than a century.

Because of their Jurassic-era beginnings, sturgeons are known as living dinosaurs. The fishing guides released the sturgeon after tagging it with an RFID chip while it was being trapped and measured. They noticed that it had never been caught before in the process.

Sturgeon is a common name for a group of about 29 prehistoric fish that first appeared in the fossil record throughout the Triassic period i.e. 245-208 million years ago and haven't experienced many significant evolutionary changes.

Meanwhile, these toothless aquatic anachronisms are not believed to threaten people and have a toothless mouth. Sturgeons typically grow to be between 7 and 10 feet long, however unusual individuals of up to 26 feet have been seen.